New agreement allows athletes to utilize Michigan branding in NIL deals
It will now be easier for the University of Michigan student-athletes to use Michigan Athletics' branding and logo to market themselves, and the university, in future NIL deals.
The Brandr Group, a brand management, licensing and marketing agency announced on Wednesday that it has announced a group licensing agreement with U-M for its student-athletes.
This agreement is for U-M student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) by using official trademarks and logos.
However, the student-athlete must voluntarily opt-in to the program in order to receive the official branding.
"At Michigan, maximizing the experience of our student-athletes will always be a top priority, and this agreement with The Brandr Group will give all Michigan student-athletes the opportunity to monetize their NIL and elevate their personal brands," U-M Executive Associate Athletic Director and Chief of Staff, Doug Gnodtke, said in a statement. "With the wide variety of programming available through our partnership with The Brandr Group, we're also excited about how co-branded apparel and other items will give our fans new ways to celebrate their favorite players."
According to the release, fans can expect to see official U-M merchandise available to purchase in the Fall with the name and number of student-athletes "across several categories" as the athletes licensing program.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!