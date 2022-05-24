New agreement allows athletes to utilize Michigan branding in NIL deals

It will now be easier for the University of Michigan student-athletes to use Michigan Athletics' branding and logo to market themselves, and the university, in future NIL deals.

The Brandr Group, a brand management, licensing and marketing agency announced on Wednesday that it has announced a group licensing agreement with U-M for its student-athletes.

This agreement is for U-M student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) by using official trademarks and logos.

However, the student-athlete must voluntarily opt-in to the program in order to receive the official branding.