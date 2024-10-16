New captain Josaiah Stewart is "special"

During a recent appearance on "Inside Michigan Football", head coach Sherrone Moore announced that Josaiah Stewart had been named a team captain.

"A senior that has really done everything the right way," Moore said. "Plays as good as anybody in the country, but does it all the time with extreme energy. He's such a leader and he has a voice, and I want him to use it."

"As good as anybody in the country" could be an understatement when it comes to Stewart. One of the pass rushers so far this season, Stewart leads Michigan in sacks with five. Pro Football Focus gives Stewart a 93.8 defense grade for the season, the highest grade for any defender in college football.

During a media appearance on Wednesday, defensive line coach Lou Esposito echoed Moore's statements, saying Stewart has been a leader on and off the field.

"He's one of the toughest dudes on the team, first off," Espositio said. "He's vocal. He does everything you want. He's one of those guys that gets the guys going. If you see the guys when they're in the huddle, he's the guy talking. Everybody listens."

Stewart, who spent his first two seasons at Coastal Carolina, transferred to Michigan last season and played a rotational role with Jaylen Harrell. For him to now be a captain at Michigan is special, says Esposito.

"I think it's a huge accomplishment. For me, being the first year in the program and seeing a guy who transferred in become captain at the University of Michigan, it's pretty special. And in order to do that, you have to be a special person. And he's like the spark plug in the engine, man. He gets us going. He does an unbelievable job of motivating guys and talking to guys in different ways. He's like a coach out there. Some guys he puts his arm around and talks to. Some guys, he's in their face like a coach. And he's a special man."