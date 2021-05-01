With the No. 177 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected former Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone. He will join former teammates Chase Winovich and Josh Uche on the defensive side of the ball in New England. McGrone is the fifth Wolverine to be picked in this year's draft, joining first-rounder Kwity Paye (Colts) and third-rounders Jalen Mayfield (Falcons), Nico Collins (Texans) and Ambry Thomas (49ers). RELATED: What They're Saying About Kwity Paye Going In The First Round To The Colts RELATED: Kwity Paye's 'Talent And Character' Made Drafting Him 'Easy' For The Colts

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker was picked by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. (AP Images)

"He can sift things out pretty quickly," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said of McGrone on the broadcast. "He diagnoses, he gets through traffic and when he hits you, he’s a sure-tackler. He can play reverses well, handles his coverage responsibility. "To me, McGrone, at times, looked like a second- or third-round pick. He brings an aggressive approach — he brings that attitude of that typical MIKE man, that inside linebacker, that guy who can get after the quarterback and wreak some havoc. The fact of the matter is, when you look at a guy like McGrone, you say, ‘Can he stay healthy at the pro level?’ That’s his biggest issue moving forward." "He’s only 20 years old," ESPN's Todd McShay added. "He only played 18 games — did have 91 tackles in those 18 games — and he’s all over the field when you watch the tape. You’re hoping you’re getting a young guy that will continue to develop, and we certainly know this is a place where he can go to develop."

A former four-star recruit, McGrone was highly touted coming out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central, checking in as the No. 195 overall prospect in the class of 2018 and the 16th-ranked outside linebacker (he played inside linebacker at U-M). McGrone redshirted during his freshman season in 2018, appearing in just one game on special teams.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSSDinqHvuI8gTUEgPGJyPjxicj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBQYXRy aW90cywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NY0dyb25lX1N0 cm9uZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWNHcm9uZV9TdHJvbmc8L2E+ ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vanNXd3d2d3VSciI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2pzV3d3dnd1UnI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmV3IEVuZ2xhbmQg UGF0cmlvdHMgKEBQYXRyaW90cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QYXRyaW90cy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODU3NjkyNjE1MTg5Mjk5Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK