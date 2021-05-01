 Michigan Wolverines Football: New England Patriots Draft Michigan's Cam McGrone In Fifth Round
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 14:42:40 -0500') }} football

New England Patriots Draft Michigan's Cam McGrone In Fifth Round

Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

With the No. 177 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected former Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone. He will join former teammates Chase Winovich and Josh Uche on the defensive side of the ball in New England.

McGrone is the fifth Wolverine to be picked in this year's draft, joining first-rounder Kwity Paye (Colts) and third-rounders Jalen Mayfield (Falcons), Nico Collins (Texans) and Ambry Thomas (49ers).

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker was picked by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker was picked by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. (AP Images)
"He can sift things out pretty quickly," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said of McGrone on the broadcast. "He diagnoses, he gets through traffic and when he hits you, he’s a sure-tackler. He can play reverses well, handles his coverage responsibility.

"To me, McGrone, at times, looked like a second- or third-round pick. He brings an aggressive approach — he brings that attitude of that typical MIKE man, that inside linebacker, that guy who can get after the quarterback and wreak some havoc. The fact of the matter is, when you look at a guy like McGrone, you say, ‘Can he stay healthy at the pro level?’ That’s his biggest issue moving forward."

"He’s only 20 years old," ESPN's Todd McShay added. "He only played 18 games — did have 91 tackles in those 18 games — and he’s all over the field when you watch the tape. You’re hoping you’re getting a young guy that will continue to develop, and we certainly know this is a place where he can go to develop."

A former four-star recruit, McGrone was highly touted coming out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central, checking in as the No. 195 overall prospect in the class of 2018 and the 16th-ranked outside linebacker (he played inside linebacker at U-M).

McGrone redshirted during his freshman season in 2018, appearing in just one game on special teams.

It was what he did the next two years. that allowed him to become an NFL Draft pick.

McGrone had a fairly quiet season in 2020 — notching 26 tackles, two for loss, and a half-sack in five games — especially compared to his 2019 campaign in which he bursted onto the scene and became one of the Maize and Blue's top defenders. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he posted 66 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup.

McGrone tore his ACL in the second-to-last game of the season during his final campaign in a winged helmet, going down against Rutgers. That likely had a significant impact on his pre-draft process, where he was rehabbing instead of training and refining his game.

---

