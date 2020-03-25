New Jersey DE Dominick Giudice Goes In-Depth On Commitment To Michigan
Michigan’s second commitment of the day came out of nowhere.
Just hours after earning an offer, two-star New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep defensive end Dominick Giudice gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.
“Some time last week, Coach (Shaun) Nua hit me up and said he watched my film and really liked me,” Giudice said. “I was really happy because Michigan was my dream school. He shared my film with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Don) Brown, and we set up a FaceTime call.
“They offered me on the call, so I talked to my parents, and we made the decision. I called them back and committed.”
For Giudice, the decision was a no-brainer.
After all, Giudice grew up loving Michigan. In fact, playing in The Big House has been a goal Giudice has been working for since he was a five-year-old.
“Growing up, Michigan was my dream school,” Giudice said. “I imagined playing for them as a kid. I’ve been working towards that goal since I was five. I always watched them on TV and loved the way they played hard-nosed football. Also, they have tremendous academics.”
Giudice committed to Michigan over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UMass, Temple and others.
Giudice has yet to visit Michigan and is just getting to know the coaching staff. However, he is already off to a strong start in the relationship building department and can’t wait to get to campus after the dead period.
“I’ve had great talks with Coach Nua, Coach Harbaugh and Coach Brown,” Giudice said. “They are high intensity guys that I want to play for. Coach Nua has been reaching out a lot, and we’re building a great relationship. I’m excited to meet them when I visit.
“I’ll be up there after all of this is over. I want to see the facilities and everything they have to offer academically and athletically.”
Giudice was one of New Jersey’s state sack leaders as a junior, registering 22. While he doesn’t have a ton of big offers, he is an intriguing prospect with upside.
Michigan likes him at multiple spots along the defensive line.
“They basically like me as an anchor strong-side defensive end or a three-technique,” Giudice said. “I’ll play whatever. I feel like my biggest strengths are my motor and relentlessness. I never give up on a play. I use my hands well. I have hand violence and speed. I’m aggressive. I just want to smash somebody in the mouth on every play.”
At 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, Giudice is not ranked at this time.
Giudice is one of four commits in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 14 nationally, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook