Michigan’s second commitment of the day came out of nowhere. Just hours after earning an offer, two-star New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep defensive end Dominick Giudice gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge. “Some time last week, Coach (Shaun) Nua hit me up and said he watched my film and really liked me,” Giudice said. “I was really happy because Michigan was my dream school. He shared my film with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Don) Brown, and we set up a FaceTime call. “They offered me on the call, so I talked to my parents, and we made the decision. I called them back and committed.”

New Jersey defensive end Dominick Giudice committed to Michigan. (Tom Lemming)

For Giudice, the decision was a no-brainer. After all, Giudice grew up loving Michigan. In fact, playing in The Big House has been a goal Giudice has been working for since he was a five-year-old. “Growing up, Michigan was my dream school,” Giudice said. “I imagined playing for them as a kid. I’ve been working towards that goal since I was five. I always watched them on TV and loved the way they played hard-nosed football. Also, they have tremendous academics.” Giudice committed to Michigan over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UMass, Temple and others. Giudice has yet to visit Michigan and is just getting to know the coaching staff. However, he is already off to a strong start in the relationship building department and can’t wait to get to campus after the dead period.