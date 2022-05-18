New Michigan assistant Erin Batth describes her recruiting philosophy

New Michigan assistant Erin Batth will wear many hats when it comes to her responsibilities in her new home in Ann Arbor. It's not something she isn't used to, however, as many of the same responsibilities she has now was done by her during her tenure with NC State.

On top of her obvious coaching responsibilities, Batth was hired by Kim Barnes Arico to be the Wolverines' recruiting coordinator.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Defend the Block podcast, Batth described her philosophy when it comes to recruiting.

"It's all about relationships, which I love," Batth said. "I love building relationships, I love people. The relationship part is big. You've gotta get on that phone, gotta stay organized and making sure everyone on the staff is doing their part. Making sure we're making the right calls, making sure Coach Arico knows what's going on. I think social media is huge in recruiting. Looking forward to—social media here at Michigan is great and I'm looking forward to contributing to that if I can.

"Getting the girls involved as far as knowing what's out there. Listening to them. They know a lot of players, too. You'd be surprised. Just get out and work. You've got to grind, you've got to work every day. You just do. It's really not even a job. It's calling people and talking, too. It's fun. You learn a lot. I'm getting older to the TikTok's are out there. All kinds of stuff that we're doing."

On top of building relationships, Batth also has to sell the University of Michigan as a whole as well.

A plan in which Batth believes shouldn't be too difficult, considering what the university, and basketball program included, has to offer.

"The biggest deal is getting the girls to the campus," Batth said. "Michigan is amazing. I just think it will take your breath away. That's going to be one of my big goals is to get these recruits on campus. Getting them on the phone with Coach Arico. She's firey. A little piece of dynamite, I love her. They gotta meet her. Get her on the phone, she's so good. Such a great conversationalist. I gave you a lot of things but it's such a broad topic, there's so many things you can do.

"I know the relationship piece is big. I'm a mom so I think parents are very important. Love to build relationships with them because this is a privilege to coach these young ladies and be in their lives almost, forever. I've been to many weddings and things like that. I think that is a huge blessing. Definitely building a relationship and making sure they know who this woman is, Coach Kim Barnes Arico."

