{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 18:09:21 -0600') }}

New Michigan Commit Myles Rowser Ready To Team Up With Brother Andre Seldon

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan has added another key piece to the puzzle in the 2022 recruiting class.

After reeling in Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren in December, the Wolverines notched a commitment from another in-state star in Belleville (Mich.) High defensive back Myles Rowser.

One of the top young secondary players in the country, Rowser simply felt at home at Michigan and decided to pull the trigger early.

Detroit cornerback Myles Rowser committed to Michigan on Monday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I like the coaches and the playing style,” Rowser said. “I just like Michigan. I like the way the coaches treat me. They ask about grades, school and how I’m doing as a person. I have a great relationship with the staff, and I know a lot of people there.”

Rowser committed to Michigan over offers from Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee and a number of other FBS programs.

While Rowser initially planned to make offseason visits, he felt it was the perfect time to commit. After all, Rowser’s brother, 2020 Michigan defensive back Andre Seldon, enrolled at UM this month.

