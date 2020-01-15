Michigan has added another key piece to the puzzle in the 2022 recruiting class.

After reeling in Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren in December, the Wolverines notched a commitment from another in-state star in Belleville (Mich.) High defensive back Myles Rowser.

One of the top young secondary players in the country, Rowser simply felt at home at Michigan and decided to pull the trigger early.