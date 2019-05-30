NEWS: Juwan Howard was announced Saturday as Michigan’s 17th head basketball coach, 25 years after he last played in Ann Arbor.

HOWARD: “The last time I had a press conference in this building was 1994. I felt like I was letting down my teammates because I didn’t do what I came here to do, and that was to bring a championship to this university, a university I care so much about.

“Fast forward 25 years later. I’m back. I’m back to help continue this. I’m back to help continue this Michigan tradition, to help this beautiful culture instilled here before me and whenever that day comes, after.”

VIEWS: Later Howard added, “to continue what Coach [John] Beilein and his staff have done throughout the years,” which was money. He understands he’s not entering a rebuild, and that’s he’s been given the keys to a program that’s never been in better shape.

He also nailed it when he talked not only about his Fab Five teammates, but his other players on the teams from 1991-94 that contributed to their success.