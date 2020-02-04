News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 10:32:59 -0600') }} football Edit

NFL Draft Expert Breaks Down U-M's Defensive Prospects At The Senior Bowl

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Andrew Harbaugh, the co-founder of Coast to Coast Scouting, was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and discuss what he saw from the Michigan Wolverines' football players who were in attendance at the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

We begin today with his observations on the three Wolverine defensive players — linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche, and safety Josh Metellus — who were there, and will release his take on Michigan's offensive athletes later this week.

RELATED: The 3-2-1 — Who Needs to Step up This Offseason

RELATED: The 3 Freshmen Most Likely to Play in 2020

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche at the Senior Bowl.
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche's 11.5 tackles for loss were the second most on the team this year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Michigan Wolverines football viper Khaleke Hudson makes a tackle.
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Khaleke Hudson's 101 tackles were the fifth most in the Big Ten this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

“He was playing that hybrid [New York Jets safety] Jamal Adams type of role, where he didn’t necessarily have a defined position.

"I think that’s how he could excel at the next level. Hudson is a poor man’s [Clemson redshirt junior linebacker] Isaiah Simmons in the sense that you can put him just about anywhere and he could do whatever needs to be done at that position.

"[New England Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick obviously likes Michigan guys after taking [defensive end Chase] Winovich last year and a couple of others in previous years.

"I think Hudson would be a good fit for New England just because he could be on that defense and not really have a defined role, serving as a play maker all over the place.

"I like what I’ve seen from him, and I had him more as a linebacker than a defensive back because of his speed.

"He’d either be a speedy linebacker or a defensive back with average speed. They moved him all over the place during Senior Bowl week.”

Safety Josh Metellus

Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus runs back a fumble.
Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus' 74 tackles were the third most on the team this season. (Per Kjeldsen)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}