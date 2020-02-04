We begin today with his observations on the three Wolverine defensive players — linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche, and safety Josh Metellus — who were there, and will release his take on Michigan's offensive athletes later this week.

Andrew Harbaugh, the co-founder of Coast to Coast Scouting , was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and discuss what he saw from the Michigan Wolverines' football players who were in attendance at the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“He was playing that hybrid [New York Jets safety] Jamal Adams type of role, where he didn’t necessarily have a defined position.

"I think that’s how he could excel at the next level. Hudson is a poor man’s [Clemson redshirt junior linebacker] Isaiah Simmons in the sense that you can put him just about anywhere and he could do whatever needs to be done at that position.

"[New England Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick obviously likes Michigan guys after taking [defensive end Chase] Winovich last year and a couple of others in previous years.

"I think Hudson would be a good fit for New England just because he could be on that defense and not really have a defined role, serving as a play maker all over the place.

"I like what I’ve seen from him, and I had him more as a linebacker than a defensive back because of his speed.

"He’d either be a speedy linebacker or a defensive back with average speed. They moved him all over the place during Senior Bowl week.”