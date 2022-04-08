NFL Mock Drafts Consensus: 3 Wolverines in First Round

With the NFL Draft three weeks away, mock draft season is in full bloom. NFL Mock Draft Database compiles all of these mock drafts to form a consensus of each pick based on the most commonly chosen player. As of right now, the consensus mock draft has three Michigan Wolverines being selected in the first round. If it happens, it would be the first time since 2001 when Wolverines David Terrell, Steve Hutchinson, and Jeff Backus were all selected in the first round.

It doesn't take long for our first Wolverine to come off the board in the 2022 mock drafts.

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson is the favorite to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would be the first number one overall selection for Michigan since OT Jake Long was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. Hutchinson appears as the first choice in 74% of mock drafts. His next most common selection is second to the Detroit Lions. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson has Hutchinson falling to 7th and the New York Giants.

#27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE David Ojabo

David Ojabo went from unknown to likely first-round pick with his breakout 2021 season for the Michigan Wolverines. Ojabo's stock continued to rise throughout the winter, appearing in the top 10 of many mocks and as high as 7th. Ojabo would suffer an Achilles injury at Michigan's pro day, a devastating break for the talented pass rusher. Doctors expect Ojabo to make a quick and full recovery in as short as six months. Ojabo's draft stock was obviously impacted but thankfully not as negatively as some may have thought. NFL scouts had viewed Ojabo as a potential project prior to his injury due to his limited game experience. Many teams are willing to treat next season as a redshirt for Ojabo because of his high ceiling. He is the top choice of the Buccaneers in only 6% of brackets. He is mocked consistently ahead of that choice, but not enough to be that team's pick. Ojabo is sprinkled throughout the 20's and listed as high as #17 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

#30 Kansas City Chiefs - DB Daxton Hill