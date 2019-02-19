With NFL Draft season heating up, here's a look at where defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush might go in the upcoming NFL Draft.

• In ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, he has Gary going No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders.

“After trading away Khalil Mack before the season, the Raiders' pass rush was abysmal in 2018, putting up a league-low 13 sacks,” Kiper writes. “Expect coach Jon Gruden and new GM Mike Mayock to target a pass-rusher with one of their three first-round picks. Gary (6-6, 283) has some versatility to kick inside and play tackle, but he has a high ceiling as an end. When he's locked in, he can dominate a game.”

Kiper has Bush going with the No. 30 pick to the Green Bay Packers.

“This is another match for need -- starter Jake Ryan missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL and is now a free agent, which means there's a void in the middle of the Green Bay defense,” Kiper writes. “Bush is a bit undersized (5-11, 235), but he's a terrific sideline-to-sideline linebacker.”

• The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has Gary going at No. 8 to the Detroit Lions and said Gary’s main selling point is his untapped athletic upside.

“Possesses a rare combination of size, explosiveness, and agility, but must prove he can harness all that and turn it into production in the pros,” Kelly writes.

Kelly has Bush going with the No. 20 pick to the Steelers and Kelly said Bush’s main selling point is his coverage chops.

“Undersized off-ball linebacker with a hard-nosed demeanor and sought-after playmaking instincts in coverage,” Kelly writes.

• In CBS’s Sports Chris Trapasso’s latest mock draft, he has Gary going with the No. 19 pick to the Tennessee Titans.

“The Titans could use another outside pass rusher, and another penetrator next to Jurrell Casey would be helped,” Trapasso writes. “Enter Gary, a defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid with freakish athletic talent.”

Trapasso does not have Bush going in the first round.

• Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski also has Gary going with the No. 8 pick to the Lions.

“As defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaned on defensive lineman Trey Flowers to create opportunities as a versatile chess piece. Flowers can play every position along the defensive front and exploit weaknesses,” Sobleski writes.

“The Lions defense lacks such a player. Michigan's Rashan Gary has the skill set to foster the same type of flexibility.”

“Gary might be the class' best player, but he's yet to realize his enormous potential. At 6'5" and 283 pounds, the 2016 No. 1 overall recruit, per 247Sports, started at base end for the Michigan Wolverines. He can do the same for the Lions in a three-man front or slide inside to 3-technique.”

Sobleski doesn’t have Bush in his first round.

• NFL.com’s draft analyst Chad Reuter also has Gary going with the No. 4 pick to the Raiders.

“The Raiders have to address their pass rush -- they recorded a league-low 13 sacks in 2018 after trading Khalil Mack,” Reuter writes.

Reuter has Bush going with the fourth pick in the second round to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Bush's lack of size might keep him out of the first round, but he'll be a longtime playmaker in the league,” Reuter writes.

Reuter has Chase Winovich going with the 32nd pick in the second round to the New England Patriots.

“A versatile, hard-nosed defender -- just as the Patriots like,” Reuter writes.

• Walter Football also has Gary going No. 4 to the Raiders.

“The Raiders need to draft the best defensive player available, and there's an argument that could be made for Rashan Gary,” Walter Football writes. “Oakland needs to address both the edge rush and the interior of the defensive line, so this pick makes a ton of sense. Rashan Gary is an athletic freak. He wasn't extremely productive as a freshman, but he recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2017. His teammates believe he'll be a top-10 pick.”

He has Gary going with the No. 28 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Denzel Perryman is an impending free agent. He'll be missed if he departs, so a replacement will be needed if that happens,” Walter Football writes. “Devin Bush is an explosive linebacker who could be the second player at the position off the board in the first round, following Devin White.