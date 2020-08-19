Nick Eubanks: 'It Was A Dark Day' When U-M Learned Of The 2020 Cancellation
No Michigan Wolverines football players or coaches had spoken publicly to the media since the Big Ten decided to cancel football this fall (with head coach Jim Harbaugh’s statement being the lone exception), until fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks ended that silence today.
He spoke with reporters on a zoom call about how truly frustrating the conference’s decision was, and walked us through the emotions he and his teammates felt when Harbaugh delivered the devastating news to them.
“When he first broke the news to us players, it was a dark day,” Eubanks recalled. “We had high hopes and things had been going well so far during camp. Coach Harbaugh just came in one day and it felt like something was off — he broke the news to us and after that, it was a bunch of mixed emotions.
“Some of the guys were crying and some were wondering what would come next. I had a meeting with Harbaugh the other day and he gave me the rundown of how to cope with something like this.
“It’s about being better as a football player, and knowing what to get better at. He and [tight ends] Coach [Sherrone] Moore have been in my ear constantly, and so has [strength and conditioning] Coach [Ben] Herb[ert] and his staff.
“I’ve been able to come in and get lifts in and keep my body going. Football will continue in some way, shape or form, so you can’t sit back and lose focus of what’s going on.”
Eubanks explained that one of the aspects he and his teammates are most frustrated with is the fact that the football program had outstanding protocols and procedures in place for the team to follow, and yet everyone's obedience and discipline these last few weeks/months was all for naught.
"When we first came back to campus, we had a strong plan in place that Coach Harbaugh put together and we followed it and it went well — we didn’t have many positive cases,” the fifth-year senior explained.
“We followed the rules and things looked good for us until they postponed the season. I’m not saying other schools didn’t follow protocols, but we had a great plan in place and executed it.
“I’m still confused about the reasoning behind the Big Ten’s decision. If teams would have followed protocols, it could have resulted in a different decision.”
Notes
• Eubanks was asked this afternoon what it was like adapting to a new lifestyle over the past several weeks to try and allow a football season to happen. The fifth-year senior noted that the new procedures were challenging at times, but that they were all well worth it if it meant having a season.
“We had to wake up early to get tested and it was challenging," he said. "We followed protocols in and out of the building and knew who to be around. It was mainly back and forth between the facilities and home, and that’s all it was.
"It was challenging for some players and coaches, but we overcame it and followed protocols in hopes of getting the chance to play.”
• Sophomore tight end Erick All played in 11 games last season as a freshman, and is expected to be a significant contributor at the position the next time the Maize and Blue take the field.
He only caught one pass for 10 yards in 2019, but has been hyped by teammates and coaches alike as the total package at the spot.
“He’s an amazing kid, on and off the field," Eubanks exclaimed when asked about All. "I’ve never seen a tight end with his size, speed, frame and the way he approaches every practice.
"He’s locked in every day and catches everything. He’s fast in and out of breaks, and isn’t afraid to put his face into someone else’s and block. Erick is going to do a lot for this team and I can’t wait to see him develop as a player.”
