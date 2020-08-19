No Michigan Wolverines football players or coaches had spoken publicly to the media since the Big Ten decided to cancel football this fall (with head coach Jim Harbaugh’s statement being the lone exception), until fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks ended that silence today. He spoke with reporters on a zoom call about how truly frustrating the conference’s decision was, and walked us through the emotions he and his teammates felt when Harbaugh delivered the devastating news to them.

“When he first broke the news to us players, it was a dark day,” Eubanks recalled. “We had high hopes and things had been going well so far during camp. Coach Harbaugh just came in one day and it felt like something was off — he broke the news to us and after that, it was a bunch of mixed emotions. “Some of the guys were crying and some were wondering what would come next. I had a meeting with Harbaugh the other day and he gave me the rundown of how to cope with something like this. “It’s about being better as a football player, and knowing what to get better at. He and [tight ends] Coach [Sherrone] Moore have been in my ear constantly, and so has [strength and conditioning] Coach [Ben] Herb[ert] and his staff. “I’ve been able to come in and get lifts in and keep my body going. Football will continue in some way, shape or form, so you can’t sit back and lose focus of what’s going on.” Eubanks explained that one of the aspects he and his teammates are most frustrated with is the fact that the football program had outstanding protocols and procedures in place for the team to follow, and yet everyone's obedience and discipline these last few weeks/months was all for naught. "When we first came back to campus, we had a strong plan in place that Coach Harbaugh put together and we followed it and it went well — we didn’t have many positive cases,” the fifth-year senior explained. “We followed the rules and things looked good for us until they postponed the season. I’m not saying other schools didn’t follow protocols, but we had a great plan in place and executed it.