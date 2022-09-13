Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy doesn't allow the spotlight to shine too brightly on him. When by the off chance it does, however, the greater good always seems to be kept in mind.

This is no different as official J.J. for the Kids merchandise, McCarthy's foundation appears in The MDen store.

On top of that, he also receives proceeds from t-shirt jerseys and official jersey sales that appear in the store as well.

What separates McCarthy from the rest, though, is what he's doing with those funds.

According to Valiant Management Group, McCarthy is set to donate 100% of his jersey proceeds to his offensive line and 100% of the proceeds from his foundation merchandise are going back into the foundation.