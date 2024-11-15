NIL Rivalry Raise announced by Champions Circle & The 1870 Society

The NIL Rivalry Raise is a fundraising competition designed to raise vital NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) dollars for Michigan and Ohio State student-athletes. Every dollar raised goes towards helping both programs stay at the top of College sports by enabling student-athletes to benefit from their own NIL opportunities.

These funds ensure both programs can continue to attract and retain top talent, allowing them to compete for championships year after year.

The NIL Rivalry Raise includes a series of unique opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite team, learn more about charities important to each program, and gain access to memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

In true sports fashion, the NIL Rivalry Raise will unfold across four quarters, each featuring a different activity:

● First Quarter: Auction of exclusive gear and memorabilia. New items will drop up until The Game.

● Second Quarter: Champions Circle/Hail! Impact and The 1870 Society are prioritizing mental health awareness by partnering with Eisenberg Depression Center, Sack the Stigma, and The Kids MentalHealth Foundation. Working with local charities is a primary focus of both organizations - and each school has paired up with local groups who are focused on mental health initiatives.

● Third Quarter: Sweepstakes offering fans the chance for a VIP experience at the 2024 faceoff in Columbus between these two storied programs.

● Fourth Quarter: Dropping Soon! This structure invites fans to engage in new ways throughout the event, helping both programs while celebrating the spirit of “The Game.”

Join the Rivalry and Make a Difference

Fans and alumni from both schools are invited to participate in the NIL Rivalry Raise and support the future of Michigan and Ohio State athletics. Whether by bidding on auction items, engaging in charity initiatives, or entering sweepstakes, every contribution plays a role in maintaining the legacy of these powerhouse programs.

For more information on the NIL Rivalry Raise, upcoming events, and how to participate, please visit The GameRivalry Raise Website or contact us at contact@championscirlcuofm.com or https://www.the1870society.com/pages/contact.

This is a press release provided by Champions Circle.