Fifth-year senior guard Nimari Burnett joined Michigan basketball radio voice Brian Boesch in this week's episode of the 'Defend the Block' podcast. Burnett, who initially tested the NBA Draft waters but ultimately returned to school, discussed the hiring of Dusty May and the thought process heading into the 2024-25 season.

Of course, Burnett is one of just three remaining players from last year's team that finished with a Big Ten-worst record of 8-24. Because of the notable turnover amongst the players and staff from last year's squad, Burnett is the third-longest tenured Wolverine as he heads into just his second season in Ann Arbor.

Although the 2024-25 Wolverines will look drastically different compared to last season, Burnett has connections with many of Michigan's new faces, and it starts with former roommate Vlad Goldin.

Burnett and Goldin were roommates during their freshman seasons in Lubbock, Texas, with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. As members of TTU's 2020 recruiting class, the pair of freshmen stayed just one year with the Red Raiders before entering the Transfer Portal.

Goldin, who is originally from Nalchick, Russia, headed to Boca Raton, Florida, where he played for May at Florida Atlantic and helped the team to the Final Four in 2023.

Meanwhile, as many Michigan fans are aware, Burnett spent two seasons at Alabama — one of which was spent rehabbing a right knee injury — before eventually ending up at Michigan.

Both players are now at their third schools, but Burnett said it has helped both of them grow.

"I'm sure he can say the same thing about me — the difference in personality and just maturity is night and day from our time at Texas Tech," Burnett said.

"That's what generally happens when you're not from this country and you come here, and, you know, the main thing is basketball. And so he [Goldin] lived his life here and well in the U.S., and he's grown up so much just from talking to him and seeing where he is right now. So I'm super excited to be his teammate again and looking forward to making and cracking some old jokes that we used to have."

Aside from bonding over good times shared when they were freshmen at Texas Tech, Burnett is excited about Goldin's style of play and his presence on the interior.

"Vlad is very interior-oriented, and he's a paint presence up in there, and there'll be lobs being thrown, post entries and things like that, and how we can get him to catch lobs and be effective for us, but also screening and opening things up for the guards, and that screening can also open things up for him as well."

Goldin is not the only newcomer that Burnett is familiar with, though. By being in his third school in five years in three different conferences, Burnett has seen a lot of basketball and crossed paths with a lot of players.

"Obviously Roddy Gayle (Jr.) from Ohio State, and playing against him, and that rivalry was something else. And Sam Walters, like I mentioned, kinda like, recruited him to Alabama when I was there. And then Vlad, of course. And also know Tre (Donaldson) from when he played at Auburn. And obviously everybody knows about Scottie Pippen and his son, so seeing some talent with him as well."

"I'm just looking forward to seeing the whole group as we come together and with the returning of me and Will (Tschetter) having that kind of chemistry already and building that amongst the group."