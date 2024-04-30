Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Nimari Burnett to return to Michigan for second season with Wolverines

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

In an odd turn of events on Tuesday morning and afternoon, the Michigan men's basketball program has announced that guard Nimari Burnett will return to the program for the 2024-25 season.

On Tuesday morning, Burnett's name appeared on the list of players who are testing the NBA Draft waters. It appeared Burnett would work out in front of NBA scouts, receive feedback and make a decision.

However, early Tuesday afternoon, Michigan men's basketball released a post on social media that Burnett will return to the program.

Advertisement

Burnett averaged 9.6 points per game in 31.3 minutes as a junior for the Wolverines last season. He played in every game as Michigan limped its way to an 8-24 finish.

Now, Burnett will join a guard-heavy roster, and he will look to bring leadership and experience to the group.

Below is an up-to-date look at Michigan's roster. There is now one scholarship spot available.

G Durral Brooks

G Nimari Burnett

G Tre Donaldson

G Roddy Gayle Jr.

G Rubin Jones

G Jace Howard

G Justin Pippen

G Lorenzo Cason

F Danny Wolf

F Will Tschetter

F Sam Walters

F Vlad Goldin

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement