Nimari Burnett to return to Michigan for second season with Wolverines
In an odd turn of events on Tuesday morning and afternoon, the Michigan men's basketball program has announced that guard Nimari Burnett will return to the program for the 2024-25 season.
On Tuesday morning, Burnett's name appeared on the list of players who are testing the NBA Draft waters. It appeared Burnett would work out in front of NBA scouts, receive feedback and make a decision.
However, early Tuesday afternoon, Michigan men's basketball released a post on social media that Burnett will return to the program.
Burnett averaged 9.6 points per game in 31.3 minutes as a junior for the Wolverines last season. He played in every game as Michigan limped its way to an 8-24 finish.
Now, Burnett will join a guard-heavy roster, and he will look to bring leadership and experience to the group.
Below is an up-to-date look at Michigan's roster. There is now one scholarship spot available.
G Durral Brooks
G Nimari Burnett
G Tre Donaldson
G Roddy Gayle Jr.
G Rubin Jones
G Jace Howard
G Justin Pippen
G Lorenzo Cason
F Danny Wolf
F Will Tschetter
F Sam Walters
F Vlad Goldin
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram