In an odd turn of events on Tuesday morning and afternoon, the Michigan men's basketball program has announced that guard Nimari Burnett will return to the program for the 2024-25 season.

On Tuesday morning, Burnett's name appeared on the list of players who are testing the NBA Draft waters. It appeared Burnett would work out in front of NBA scouts, receive feedback and make a decision.

However, early Tuesday afternoon, Michigan men's basketball released a post on social media that Burnett will return to the program.