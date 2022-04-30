No redshirt season for Ojabo, says Ravens GM

The Baltimore Ravens used their second-round pick at #45 overall to select Michigan's David Ojabo. The connections to Baltimore for Ojabo are incredible. He will play for Jim Harbaugh's brother John and reunite with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as well as his former high school teammate and close friend Odafe Oweh.

GM Eric DeCosta told Ojabo in his draft day call that they were looking at taking him in the first round before his injury. DeCosta even joked with Ojabo that he too had torn an Achilles and he expected him to bounce back quickly.

It was a light-hearted moment, but, truthfully, DeCosta does expect Ojabo to bounce back this season.

"We rely on our doctors and trainers," DeCosta said. "They haven't seen him since the re-checks and all those things in Indy, but they're optimistic that at some point this year he'll have a chance to play."

The Ravens are very familiar with the injury with current linebacker Tyus Bowser rehabbing his torn Achillies which he suffered in the last game of the season.

DeCosta also made the comparison to a Ravens legend some have been comparing Ojabo to, Terrell Suggs. Suggs suffered his injury in 2012 during OTA's.

He was able to return to the team in October and play a vital role in their Super Bowl run.

Between the Harbaughs and Macdonald, Baltimore felt comfortable taking Ojabo given their history with the players bouncing back from the injury.

"We've had multiple guys that have done it and come back with very, very predictable results," DeCosta said. "For us, there might be a delay, but we think he'll come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football."

David Ojabo will hope to contribute to the SAM role with Tyus Bowser at some point during the 2022 season.