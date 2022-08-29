Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell met with media Monday. It’s Norvell’s first year with the Rams after leaving Nevada for the same position. Norvell joins a program not scared to go after bigger name head coaches for the Mountain West. The program had a solid trajectory under Jim McElwain, before he left for Florida, and briefly Mike Bobo, before Bobo and his replacement Steve Addazio were unable to win more than 4 games in a season, the last 4 years. Norvell knows the magnitude of the game in week 1, a trip to Ann Arbor. He has his team more focused on themselves than the Wolverines. Still, he took time to comment on Michigan’s “outstanding team.” He praised all three phases, mentioned some players by name, and gave respect to long time friend Jim Harbaugh.

On Quality of Michigan

“We’re gonna play an outstanding team in Michigan. Really outstanding in all three phases.” “They are an established strong football team under Jim Harbaugh.” “It’s a really big challenge for us. Watching film of them it’s easy to see why they’re a top 10 team.”

On the Offense

“Really strong offensive line, strength of the offense. Really quality RB in Blake Corum. Solid quarterback play. Quality wide receivers.”

On the Defense

“Defensively, 4-2-5 scheme. Returning Mazi Smith, he is just a tremendous player. Linebacker Junior Colson is excellent as well. And DJ Turner at corner.”



On Special Teams

“Special teams is one of their strongest assets of their team. They really have one of the finest special teams units I’ve seen in many years. Excellent punter. Fine kicker. Really good returnmen. They do an outstanding job.”

On Harbaugh and Long Relationship

“I’ve known Jim Harbaugh for a long time. Played against him in college. Played with him for the Chicago Bears. And coached with him with the Oakland Raiders. This football team is a reflection of what he feels about the game. They’re physical amd they are well coached. And they have very good players.”

On Colorado State’s Gameplan