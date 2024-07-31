Advertisement
Notable takeaways from Michigan's fall camp roster release

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Late Wednesday night, after the first full day of fall camp, Michigan football released its updated roster to reflect jersey number changes, position switches and weight gains and losses.

Here is a list of full observations, beginning with jersey number takeaways.

Jersey number changes

0 DE Josaiah Stewart (5)

0 WR Semaj Morgan (82)

17 DL Enow Etta (96)


Transfer jersey numbers

1 LB Jaishawn Barham (Maryland)

3 S Jaden Mangham (Michigan State)

5 WR C.J. Charleston (Youngstown State)

12 CB Aamir Hall (Albany)

13 S Wesley Walker (Tennessee)

15 QB Anthony Arnou (Pasadena City College)

22 CB Ricky Johnson III (UNLV)

68 OL Josh Priebe (Northwestern)

96 K Dominic Zvada (Arkansas State)

Freshmen jersey numbers

2 QB Jadyn Davis

5 DB Jacob Oden

14 WR Channing Goodwin

16 DB Jo'Ziah Edmond

23 LB Cole Sullivan

23 RB Jordan Marshall

25 DB Mason Curtis

25 RB Micah Ka'apana

32 DB Jeremiah Lowe

33 DE Dominic Nichols

35 K Stuart Blake

36 WR Tomas O'Meara

43 LB Zach Ludwig

50 OL Luke Hamilton

53 OL Jake Guarnera

54 DL Deyvid Palepale

54 OL Andrew Sprague

73 OL Ben Roebuck

76 DL Manuel Beigel

77 OL Blake Frazier

80 TE Hogan Hansen

82 DE Devon Baxter

82 WR I'Marion Stewart

85 DL Ted Hammond

85 WR Drew Hickmott

86 TE Brady Prieskorn

88 DE Lugard Edokpayi

99 DL Owen Wafle

Most notably with the freshmen, Cole Sullivan was originally listed as No. 18 on the spring roster. However, with three players listed as No. 18 on the spring roster (Sullivan, Ja'Den McBurrows and Colston Loveland), one player was bound to make a switch.

Sullivan moves to No. 23, which was left vacated when Jeremiah Beasley transferred, which indicates that, unsurprisingly, McBurrows, the senior defensive back, is more likely to see significant playing time than the true freshman Sullivan.

Jordan Marshall, the true freshman running back will also wear No. 23.

Interestingly, Mason Curtis, who was recruited as a linebacker out of high school, is now listed at defensive back at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

Weight gains

OL Nathan Efobi (285 to 307) +22

DL Brooks Bahr (298 to 319) +21

OL Evan Link (307 to 328) +21

DL Trey Pierce (300 to 315) +15

QB Jadyn Davis (190 to 205) +15

LB Micah Pollard (221 to 234) +13

DL Enow Etta (295 to 308) +13

WR Kendrick Bell (180 to 191) +11

The most notable takeaway from the weight gains is that Enow Etta has perhaps undergone the most change since the 2023 season ended. Last year, Etta weighed 295 pounds and was listed as an EDGE. This fall, Etta is up 13 pounds and has made the transition to the interior defensive line.

Obviously, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will anchor Michigan's interior defensive line, but after Rayshaun Benny, depth was a concern for the Wolverines.

With Etta moving inside, Michigan should have more depth behind Graham and Grant.

Weight losses

DL Alessandro Lorenzetti (301 to 285) -16

TE Deakon Tonielli (251 to 238) -13

EDGE Cameron Brandt (277 to 265) -12

OL Jeffrey Persi (320 to 310) -10

Persi is involved in one of the most intriguing position battles on the team. He is presumably battling Andrew Gentry for the starting spot at right tackle.

Both players are mammoths — Persi stands at 6-foot-8 and Gentry at 6-foot-7 — but with Persi dropping 10 pounds, Gentry does weigh in 17 pounds heavier.

---

