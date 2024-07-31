Late Wednesday night, after the first full day of fall camp, Michigan football released its updated roster to reflect jersey number changes, position switches and weight gains and losses. Here is a list of full observations, beginning with jersey number takeaways.

Jersey number changes

0 DE Josaiah Stewart (5) 0 WR Semaj Morgan (82) 17 DL Enow Etta (96)



Transfer jersey numbers

1 LB Jaishawn Barham (Maryland) 3 S Jaden Mangham (Michigan State) 5 WR C.J. Charleston (Youngstown State) 12 CB Aamir Hall (Albany) 13 S Wesley Walker (Tennessee) 15 QB Anthony Arnou (Pasadena City College) 22 CB Ricky Johnson III (UNLV) 68 OL Josh Priebe (Northwestern) 96 K Dominic Zvada (Arkansas State)

Freshmen jersey numbers

2 QB Jadyn Davis 5 DB Jacob Oden 14 WR Channing Goodwin 16 DB Jo'Ziah Edmond 23 LB Cole Sullivan 23 RB Jordan Marshall 25 DB Mason Curtis 25 RB Micah Ka'apana 32 DB Jeremiah Lowe 33 DE Dominic Nichols 35 K Stuart Blake 36 WR Tomas O'Meara 43 LB Zach Ludwig 50 OL Luke Hamilton 53 OL Jake Guarnera 54 DL Deyvid Palepale 54 OL Andrew Sprague 73 OL Ben Roebuck 76 DL Manuel Beigel 77 OL Blake Frazier 80 TE Hogan Hansen 82 DE Devon Baxter 82 WR I'Marion Stewart 85 DL Ted Hammond 85 WR Drew Hickmott 86 TE Brady Prieskorn 88 DE Lugard Edokpayi 99 DL Owen Wafle Most notably with the freshmen, Cole Sullivan was originally listed as No. 18 on the spring roster. However, with three players listed as No. 18 on the spring roster (Sullivan, Ja'Den McBurrows and Colston Loveland), one player was bound to make a switch. Sullivan moves to No. 23, which was left vacated when Jeremiah Beasley transferred, which indicates that, unsurprisingly, McBurrows, the senior defensive back, is more likely to see significant playing time than the true freshman Sullivan. Jordan Marshall, the true freshman running back will also wear No. 23. Interestingly, Mason Curtis, who was recruited as a linebacker out of high school, is now listed at defensive back at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

Weight gains

OL Nathan Efobi (285 to 307) +22 DL Brooks Bahr (298 to 319) +21 OL Evan Link (307 to 328) +21 DL Trey Pierce (300 to 315) +15 QB Jadyn Davis (190 to 205) +15 LB Micah Pollard (221 to 234) +13 DL Enow Etta (295 to 308) +13 WR Kendrick Bell (180 to 191) +11 The most notable takeaway from the weight gains is that Enow Etta has perhaps undergone the most change since the 2023 season ended. Last year, Etta weighed 295 pounds and was listed as an EDGE. This fall, Etta is up 13 pounds and has made the transition to the interior defensive line. Obviously, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will anchor Michigan's interior defensive line, but after Rayshaun Benny, depth was a concern for the Wolverines. With Etta moving inside, Michigan should have more depth behind Graham and Grant.

Weight losses