Notable takeaways from Michigan's fall camp roster release
Late Wednesday night, after the first full day of fall camp, Michigan football released its updated roster to reflect jersey number changes, position switches and weight gains and losses.
Here is a list of full observations, beginning with jersey number takeaways.
Jersey number changes
0 DE Josaiah Stewart (5)
0 WR Semaj Morgan (82)
17 DL Enow Etta (96)
Transfer jersey numbers
1 LB Jaishawn Barham (Maryland)
3 S Jaden Mangham (Michigan State)
5 WR C.J. Charleston (Youngstown State)
12 CB Aamir Hall (Albany)
13 S Wesley Walker (Tennessee)
15 QB Anthony Arnou (Pasadena City College)
22 CB Ricky Johnson III (UNLV)
68 OL Josh Priebe (Northwestern)
96 K Dominic Zvada (Arkansas State)
Freshmen jersey numbers
2 QB Jadyn Davis
5 DB Jacob Oden
14 WR Channing Goodwin
16 DB Jo'Ziah Edmond
23 LB Cole Sullivan
23 RB Jordan Marshall
25 DB Mason Curtis
25 RB Micah Ka'apana
32 DB Jeremiah Lowe
33 DE Dominic Nichols
35 K Stuart Blake
36 WR Tomas O'Meara
43 LB Zach Ludwig
50 OL Luke Hamilton
53 OL Jake Guarnera
54 DL Deyvid Palepale
54 OL Andrew Sprague
73 OL Ben Roebuck
76 DL Manuel Beigel
77 OL Blake Frazier
80 TE Hogan Hansen
82 DE Devon Baxter
82 WR I'Marion Stewart
85 DL Ted Hammond
85 WR Drew Hickmott
86 TE Brady Prieskorn
88 DE Lugard Edokpayi
99 DL Owen Wafle
Most notably with the freshmen, Cole Sullivan was originally listed as No. 18 on the spring roster. However, with three players listed as No. 18 on the spring roster (Sullivan, Ja'Den McBurrows and Colston Loveland), one player was bound to make a switch.
Sullivan moves to No. 23, which was left vacated when Jeremiah Beasley transferred, which indicates that, unsurprisingly, McBurrows, the senior defensive back, is more likely to see significant playing time than the true freshman Sullivan.
Jordan Marshall, the true freshman running back will also wear No. 23.
Interestingly, Mason Curtis, who was recruited as a linebacker out of high school, is now listed at defensive back at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.
Weight gains
OL Nathan Efobi (285 to 307) +22
DL Brooks Bahr (298 to 319) +21
OL Evan Link (307 to 328) +21
DL Trey Pierce (300 to 315) +15
QB Jadyn Davis (190 to 205) +15
LB Micah Pollard (221 to 234) +13
DL Enow Etta (295 to 308) +13
WR Kendrick Bell (180 to 191) +11
The most notable takeaway from the weight gains is that Enow Etta has perhaps undergone the most change since the 2023 season ended. Last year, Etta weighed 295 pounds and was listed as an EDGE. This fall, Etta is up 13 pounds and has made the transition to the interior defensive line.
Obviously, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will anchor Michigan's interior defensive line, but after Rayshaun Benny, depth was a concern for the Wolverines.
With Etta moving inside, Michigan should have more depth behind Graham and Grant.
Weight losses
DL Alessandro Lorenzetti (301 to 285) -16
TE Deakon Tonielli (251 to 238) -13
EDGE Cameron Brandt (277 to 265) -12
OL Jeffrey Persi (320 to 310) -10
Persi is involved in one of the most intriguing position battles on the team. He is presumably battling Andrew Gentry for the starting spot at right tackle.
Both players are mammoths — Persi stands at 6-foot-8 and Gentry at 6-foot-7 — but with Persi dropping 10 pounds, Gentry does weigh in 17 pounds heavier.
---
