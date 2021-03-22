 Notebook: Hockey Gets Tough NCAA Draw, Baseball Stuns MSU With Huge Ninth
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 13:22:53 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Notebook: Hockey Gets Tough NCAA Draw, Baseball Stuns MSU With Huge Ninth

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan hockey finished the season well enough to earn a No. 2 in the NCAA Tournament. Their reward — they'll open the NCAA Tournament in Fargo, N.D. with two-time defending National Champion Minnesota-Duluth.

The Wolverines (15-10-1) will play the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (14-10-2) March 26. If they win, they play the winner of AIC and No. 1 North Dakota a day later.

U-M finished 8-3-1 down the stretch to earn its spot with a number of big wins down the stretch. The Wolverines had Minnesota on the ropes, leading 2-0 in the third period of last week's Big Ten Tournament, before goalie Strauss Mann let in a few softies in the third period.

Michigan lost 3-2 but had done enough to earn their spot in the 16-team tournament.

Michigan Wolverines hockey goalie Strauss Mann and his team will play Friday.
Michigan Wolverines hockey goalie Strauss Mann and his team will play Friday. (Lon Horwedel)

Frosh Thomas Bordeleau notched eight goals and 21 assists in 22 games to lead U-M in scoring this year, while a trio of other freshmen — Kent Johnson (8-17-25), Matt Beniers (10-13-23), and Brendan Brisson (8-11-19) — were the next three. Junior Mann, last year's Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, was still a finalist for the award this year, finishing 10-8-1 with a 1.93 GAA and 93.0 save percentage.

Michigan finished eighth nationally with 3.50 goals for and fifth in goals-against (1.96). They're back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since reaching the 2018 Frozen Four in St. Paul, comes into the tournament with a 15-10-1 record after finishing third in the Big 10 during the regular season and losing in the conference semifinals to Minnesota in overtime last week.

“Speed — they play up and down,” Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin told the Duluth News-Tribune of the Wolverines. “Mel’s teams and Michigan in general has always played with a lot of pace and tempo. They have a lot of high-end talent there.”

The entire draw:


*****

In baseball, Erik Bakich's team stands 9-2 after one of the more improbable and impressive comebacks in program history. The Wolverines stunned Michigan State with eight runs in the bottom of the ninth to pull out an 8-7 victory over the Spartans, capped by Jimmy Obertop's opposite field, two-run walk-off home run.

U-M notched seven of its 10 hits in the final stanza to pull out the win.

Michigan's first five batters first five batters reached base, helping cut the deficit to 7-3. With the bases loaded, Tito Flores doubled with two outs to clear the bases and make it 7-6, setting up Obertop's heroics.

Michigan and Indiana sit atop the conference standings with 9-2 records.


---

