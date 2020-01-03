News More News
Notebook: Tidbits From All-American Bowl Practice, Combine

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland is in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, which will feature a handful of Michigan signees.

Here are some recruiting notes from Friday's activities.

Chicago wide receiver AJ Henning signed with Michigan last month.
*** Four-star Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East wide receiver AJ Henning ran with the first team on the West squad during today’s walkthrough. It looks like Henning has earned a starting spot after an impressive week. As I’ve mentioned, Henning is explosive and is an embodiment of the ‘speed in space’ mantra. He and Ohio State signee Gee Scott have been working side by side and will be tough to stop in tomorrow’s game.

