*** The Elite 11 Finals are officially over. Day 3 of the event was similar to Day 2 in the sense that it was based around one challenge. Yesterday, quarterbacks went through a ‘Pro Day’ workout. Today, quarterbacks went through a ‘Target Challenge workout.' Quarterbacks had 30 seconds to make different throws through set targets with holes at seven different stations. The point was to earn the lowest time going through the course. Quarterbacks received two-second time deductions if they hit the rim of the target but didn’t throw it through the target. Quarterbacks moved on to the next state once they threw through the target or time expired.

*** McCarthy started off hot, throwing through two targets on his first four throws. McCarthy is usually at his best in events like these. He’s great at making trick-style throws, so it’s no surprise he wowed in the first ten seconds. McCarthy did fade towards the end as he looked a little fatigued. However, McCarthy performed well enough to earn sixth at the challenge.