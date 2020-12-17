 NSD Road Notebook: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Signs Class Full Of Program Changers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 16:20:01 -0600') }} football Edit

NSD Road Notebook: Michigan Signs Class Full Of Program Changers

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
Road Warriors
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie were out on the road during early signing day and spoke to a number of Michigan signees.

Here is a notebook from their time out in the field.

Donovan Edwards Ready To Be Hometown Hero 

Despite a late surge from Notre Dame and an intriguing offer from Georgia, Donovan Edwards decided that staying home was his best option.

The Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back signed with Michigan on National Signing Day, helping the Wolverines make a statement on recruiting’s biggest stage. It was the signature victory that Michigan desperately needed after a season full of losses on the field.

After all, Edwards was always the big fish. The No. 1 overall target on the board sine the beginning of this cycle, Edwards is an elite, immediate impact prospect right in U-M’s backyard. Missing on him would have been a perception nightmare and a big loss from a talent perspective.

Luckily for Michigan, that didn’t happen. The Wolverines made Edwards feel like family — everyone from the coaches to his fellow signees.

“I just felt the program was the best fit for me,” Edwards said. “We want to be the ones to turn it around… I feel like I’ll fit in very well. All I need is an opportunity to compete and show the reason I feel as though I’m the best out there.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}