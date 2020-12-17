Despite a late surge from Notre Dame and an intriguing offer from Georgia, Donovan Edwards decided that staying home was his best option.

The Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back signed with Michigan on National Signing Day, helping the Wolverines make a statement on recruiting’s biggest stage. It was the signature victory that Michigan desperately needed after a season full of losses on the field.

After all, Edwards was always the big fish. The No. 1 overall target on the board sine the beginning of this cycle, Edwards is an elite, immediate impact prospect right in U-M’s backyard. Missing on him would have been a perception nightmare and a big loss from a talent perspective.

Luckily for Michigan, that didn’t happen. The Wolverines made Edwards feel like family — everyone from the coaches to his fellow signees.

“I just felt the program was the best fit for me,” Edwards said. “We want to be the ones to turn it around… I feel like I’ll fit in very well. All I need is an opportunity to compete and show the reason I feel as though I’m the best out there.