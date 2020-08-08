Number Changes, Freshmen Digits Revealed & More On New U-M Football Roster
The Michigan Wolverines' football program recently released its updated 2020 roster, which included several notable weight and number changes for returning personnel.
The incoming freshmen class was also added to the roster, with the height, weight and jersey number for every newcomer included below. We begin, however, by revealing all the number changes that returning players have made since last year ended.
Number Changes
• Senior WR Nico Collins — No. 4 to No. 1
• Fifth-year senior RB Chris Evans — No. 12 to No. 9
• Redshirt sophomore S Sammy Faustin — No. 17 to No. 9
• Redshirt sophomore CB Vincent Gray — No. 31 to No. 4
• Redshirt sophomore S German Green — No. 13 to No. 33
• Sophomore WR Giles Jackson — No. 15 to No. 0
• Redshirt freshman CB George Johnson — No. 22 to No. 24
• Redshirt freshman S Quinten Johnson — No. 23 to No. 14
• Junior K Jake Moody — No. 3 to No. 13
• Redshirt freshman DE Mike Morris — No. 80 to No. 90
• Redshirt freshman DE David Ojabo — No. 71 to No. 55
• Redshirt freshman CB Jalen Perry — No. 3 to No. 16
• Redshirt junior P Brad Robbins — No. 3 to No. 91
• Redshirt freshman LB Charles Thomas — No. 13 to No. 36
• Redshirt sophomore RB Christian Turner — No. 3 to No. 28
• Redshirt freshman LB Joey Velazquez — No. 9 to No. 29
Weight Changes of 10 or More Pounds
• Sophomore TE Erick All — 229 pounds to 242
• Redshirt junior OL Joel Honigford — 284 pounds to 305
• Redshirt junior DT Donovan Jeter — 290 pounds to 318
• Redshirt freshman OT Trente Jones — 294 pounds to 305
• Redshirt freshman OT Trevor Keegan — 316 pounds to 327
• Senior FB Ben Mason — 270 pounds to 254
• Redshirt freshman DE Mike Morris — 262 pounds to 276
• Redshirt freshman DE Gabe Newburg — 250 pounds to 265
• Redshirt sophomore TE Luke Schoonmaker — 242 pounds to 252
• Redshirt freshman OT Jack Stewart — 291 pounds to 318
• Redshirt sophomore DE Taylor Upshaw — 240 pounds to 256
• Fifth-year senior center C Andrew Vastardis — 319 pounds to 296
• Redshirt freshman LB Joey Velazquez — 213 pounds to 224
Freshmen Heights, Weights and Jersey Numbers
• No. 0 — CB Andre Seldon (5-8, 172)
• No. 2 — RB Blake Corum (5-8, 200)
• No. 3 — WR A.J. Henning (5-10, 185)
• No. 4 — QB Dan Villari (6-4, 227)
• No. 6 — CB Darion Green-Warren (6-0, 180)
• No. 6 — S R.J. Moten (6-0, 213)
• No. 7 — S Makari Paige (6-3, 192)
• No. 8 — LB William Mohan (6-1, 205)
• No. 13 — CB Eamonn Dennis (5-10, 180)
• No. 14 — WR Roman Wilson (6-0, 180)
• No. 17 — DE Braiden McGregor (6-5, 260)
• No. 25 — LB Cornell Wheeler (6-0, 231)
• No. 26 — LB Kalel Mullings (6-1, 233)
• No. 31 — S Jordan Morant (6-0, 207)
• No. 32 — DE Jaylen Harrell (6-4, 235)
• No. 34 — LB Osman Savage (6-1, 242)
• No. 41 — LB Nikhai Hill-Green (6-1, 225)
• No. 65 — OL Zak Zinter (6-6, 334)
• No. 74 — OL Reece Atteberry (6-5, 304)
• No. 79 — OL Jeffrey Persi (6-7, 302)
• No. 88 — TE Matthew Hibner (6-3, 233)
• No. 94 — DL Kris Jenkins (6-3, 265)
