Obertop returning to Michigan for senior season

Jimmy Obertop will don the maize & blue one last time in 2023.

The catcher named the No. 23 overall MLB Draft prospect in the Big Ten Conference by D1baseball.com will return to Michigan after entering the transfer portal.

Earlier this summer, following the departure of Erik Bakich, the rising senior catcher opted for the transfer portal. Some sources believe this was to gain leverage in the draft, while others believe he had interest in following his former head coach to Clemson. Most think both were true.

After leading U-M's prolific offense to an NCAA Regional final with six postseason home runs, Obertop was nearly a lock to land a contract in the July draft. The 22-year-old wasn't selected, likely due to his asking price being over the slot at the spot clubs were interested, and all of a sudden, Michigan has its best player back.

Obertop slashed .278/.504/.387 in 2022, two of which were career highs. He was the star of the team in its postseason run.

It's an emphatic return for new head coach Tracy Smith.