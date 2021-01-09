 Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss their biggest takeaways from Michigan Wolverines football targets and commits.
2021-01-09

Observations On Today's U-M Commits & Targets In Action, Including Edwards

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine
TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox were on location today to check out several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, including West Bloomfield four-star running back signee Donovan Edwards.

Their postgame thoughts are below, with a complete recap of how each of the Maize and Blue's commits and targets in attendance performed.

RELATED: What They're Saying: Jim Harbaugh Bets On Himself With Incentive-Laden Deal

RELATED: What We Know About Jim Harbaugh's New Defensive Coordinator...

Michigan Wolverines football RB signee Donovan Edwards
Michigan Wolverines football RB signee Donovan Edwards stands 5-11, 193. (EJ Holland / The Wolverine)

Clayton Sayfie's Postgame Thoughts From the West Bloomfield vs. Romeo Game

Austin Fox's Postgame Thoughts From the River Rouge vs. Detroit Martin Luther King Game

