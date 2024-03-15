A new era of Michigan Football will begin next week as Team 145 begins spring practices.

One of the biggest question marks heading to spring is who will replace J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback at Michigan.

New head coach Sherrone Moore kept the man with the most knowledge by promoting quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to sole Offensive Coordinator. No one knows that room better, and as QB coach and head of the offense, Campbell will be front and center in the decision.

During a media appearance Friday, Campbell said there is no deadline on when a decision will be made, instead the focus is on getting it right.

"I don't think we'll have a timeline on that," Campbell said. "I think when you put timelines on things you hamstring yourself with that decision that maybe you're not ready for and, or, don't make the right one. We're gonna make the decision when the decision needs to be made."

There is no shortage of contenders for the job, but with none of the players bringing high levels of experience, Campbell says everything the players do this spring will be a factor.

"We have five guys right now who are gonna have an opportunity to vie for that starting job. Just excited to see how it goes. We're going to take it one day a time, everything is an evaluation. From meeting, to practice, how they carry themselves in the weight room. How they get along with the team to completion percentage, to decision making. Just constantly evaluating that. We have a lot of talent there and it's my job to get the best out of them."

There is a lot of talent, and they range from an incoming freshman to a 7th-year player. Campbell isn't ready to give any player an edge heading into camp, so when it comes to the pecking order on day 1, he says Michigan will go with class.

"I'm the youngest of three boys so, to me, there's always two ways to decide to do it. One, you either draw straws, so, guess what? I was the youngest, so I didn't get to do that. I always went last, and the oldest went first. The pecking order heading into the spring is who is the oldest? Then, if it's the same grade, we go in alphabetical order by last name. That's how we'll handle it on day one. We'll reevaluate that on day two."

It's almost comical, but what do you do with five quarterbacks on equal footing? Campbell says Michigan will evaluate day 2, so movement in terms of the depth chart should happen quickly.

But for day 1, that means last season's backup, Jack Tuttle, will take the lead. Senior Davis Warren is next up in the class rankings. Two names many think could ultimately lead this battle are Juniors Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji. The fifth quarterback involved is incoming freshman and early enrollee Jadyn Davis. Davis will have a chance to push the fight this spring but don't be surprised if he ultimately redshirts in 2024 if he isn't able to be in the top 3 by fall.







