Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton shined in his first-ever start Saturday at Minnesota, leading his Maize and Blue squad to a dominant 49-24 triumph. The Orlando native had only thrown 11 career passes entering the evening, but put together an efficient outing that saw him complete 15 of his 22 passes (68.1 percent) for 225 yards with one touchdown and — perhaps most importantly — no interceptions.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton stands 6-5, 243. (USA Today Sports Images)

Milton looked calm and collected throughout the entire game, and showed off accuracy and touch that had oftentimes been missing the few times he'd appeared in U-M's games in the past. Nine different players caught at least one pass from the redshirt sophomore, with senior fullback Ben Mason hauling in the signal-caller's lone score — an eight-yard grab late in the first quarter that put Michigan up 21-10. "Joe was great," head coach Jim Harbaugh exclaimed after the game. "First time starting, on the road against a really good top 25 ranked team on a big Saturday night stage … the whole shebang. He was cool as a cucumber. "He handled everything with aplomb. His accuracy in the passing game, real command of the offense, and he ran with the football with authority and had great ball security. Joe just really, really played an outstanding game." Milton engineered four different scoring drives that covered at least 68 yards, including a 96-yarder that concluded early in the fourth quarter with a five-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins to make the score 49-24, all but sealing the deal. Milton was effective with his legs as well, carrying eight times for 52 yards while finding the end zone on a two-yard scamper at the 5:20 mark of the third quarter. "I was fine in the pregame," he revealed afterward when asked about his nerves. "I was listening to my music, so I was fine. And then when I got in the locker room, I took my headphones off and started tearing up, because it’s real and it’s time to prove to the world who I am and what I can do. "In the beginning, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, alright.’ And then when I got in the locker room, I was like, ‘It’s real.’ When asked to judge himself on a scale of 1-10, Milton gave himself a seven.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Spreads The Wealth At Running Back

Four different Michigan running backs received carries against the Golden Gophers, with Haskins, fifth-year senior Chris Evans, sophomore Zach Charbonnet and freshman Blake Corum all receiving at least four attempts. Haskins posted the best statistics of the bunch, leading the club in carries (six), yards (82) and touchdowns (two), while averaging an impressive 13.7 yards per touch. That was thanks in large part to a 66-yard sprint he logged in the third quarter. Big plays were commonplace among the running backs on Saturday, with Charbonnet also finding pay dirt from 70 yards out on the first play of Michigan's second drive of the game. Evans also found the end zone on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter, leaving Corum as the only U-M running back who didn't score. The group helped the Wolverines rack up 256 total rushing yards against a Gopher defense that never allowed more than 178 in a game last year. “We have play makers and everyone is going to get touches — not just one back," Haskins explained in the postgame. "Everyone got their shine on and did their thing. I feel like we have one of the best running back groups out there — Big Ten or anywhere. "I put my trust into each running back we’ve got. I know they’ll do their thing when they go out there. I trust them and they trust me."

Miscellaneous Notes

• Sophomore wideout Giles Jackson wore the No. 0 jersey on Saturday, becoming the first player in school history to do so. He sported No. 15 last season. • U-M's offense featured a balanced attack with 256 rushing yards and 225 passing yards, giving it 481 total. The Wolverines surpassed the 481-yard mark just once last year — in an Oct. 12 win at Illinois when it racked up 489 yards. • Five Wolverines earned their first-ever starting nods on offense — redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga, fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, sophomore tight end Erick All, Milton and Corum. • The triumph marked U-M's biggest margin of victory against a ranked opponent on the road since it crushed No. 2 Notre Dame in South Bend in 2006, 47-21. • U-M's 35 first half points were the most it had tallied in a game before halftime since also compiling 35 in a 49-3 destruction of Western Michigan on Sept. 8, 2018. The last time Michigan posted 21 points in the first quarter (as it did on Saturday) was on Sept. 22, 2018, in a 56-10 blowout of Nebraska. • Fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks (the expected starter at the position) did not play. Harbaugh did not address his status after the game. • Saturday was the first multi-touchdown game of Haskins' career, finding the end zone for the fifth and sixth times during his collegiate tenure. His 66-yard run in the third quarter was also the longest of his career. • All only caught one pass for 10 yards last season as a freshman, but hauled in two receptions for 33 yards on Saturday night. • Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara finished the evening 0-of-3 while coming in on U-M's second last series of the night, marking the first three pass attempts of his career. • Evans' five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was his first score since he hauled in a touchdown reception in the 2018 loss to Ohio State. • Six different Wolverines made their offensive debuts during the game — a pair of redshirt freshmen in offensive tackle Trente Jones and McNamara, and four freshmen in offensive lineman Zak Zinter, wideouts Roman Wilson and A.J. Henning, and Corum.