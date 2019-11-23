Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson enjoyed a career game last weekend when he shredded MSU for 384 yards and four touchdowns, and posted similar statistics in the 39-14 blowout of Indiana on Saturday. Patterson torched the Hoosiers for 366 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 20 of his 32 passes (62.5 percent).

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson owns a 9-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last two games. (USA Today Sports Images)

Prior to the contest with the Spartans, the senior had never thrown for more than 282 yards in a game during his Michigan career, and has proceeded to average 375 yards over his last two contests. Patterson had never eclipsed three scores in a U-M tilt before last weekend either, but has accumulated nine over his last two outings. The veteran quarterback connected with nine different pass catchers on Saturday, with junior wideout Nico Collins hauling in three of his scores, while sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones each reeled in one. Several long pass plays helped Patterson reach 366 yards, with a 76-yard scoring strike to Collins in the third quarter standing as the longest of the day. “It’s good to get Nico on some crossing routes and slant routes, and deep ins," head coach Jim Harbaugh noted afterward. "He’s very good at it and is a big target with a big catch radius. "His assortment of routes has went up quite a bit and he’s coming through. They were grabbing him pretty early but he’s high pointing the ball as well as you can. Nico is doing a tremendous job on the post high pointing those balls and getting separation." Freshman wideout Giles Jackson also caught a 50-yarder in the first quarter, while Peoples-Jones reeled in a 41-yarder in the game's third frame. Patterson's 366 yards were the 10th most in a single game in school history, while his five touchdown passes were the second most (Jake Rudock's six against Indiana in 2015 top the list). “Shea is playing on time with everything he does," Harbaugh said. "His rhythm and getting the ball out are all on time. "Everything has become very precise with Shea and his receivers, tight ends and backs. The passing game has been operating on time extremely well.”

Nico Collins Enjoys A Career Afternoon

Collins endured the best game of his collegiate tenure on Saturday, with his 165 yards and three scores each setting new career-highs. His six receptions, meanwhile, tied the most he had ever had in a clash (also had six at Northwestern last year and at Penn State this season). Collins' 19.3 yards per catch stood as the fourth best mark in the Big Ten coming into the weekend, and the junior added to that total by averaging 27.5 yards per reception against the Hoosiers. The 6-4, 222-pounder's 165 yards were also the most any U-M wideout had compiled in three seasons, when Amara Darboh reeled in an identical number on Oct. 29, 2016, in a 32-23 win at Michigan State. The Pinson, Ala., native's previous career-high in yardage had been 91 last season at Ohio State. "Credit to the offensive linemen," Collins noted in the postgame. "They’re giving Shea time for him to go through his reads, and we know when Shea can do with the ball when he has time like that. "We were just out there having fun today and I feel like we’ve been having fun as an offensive unit since the second half of that Penn State game. I think we’re finally clicking, but we have one more game left and it’s time to finish strong."

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Notes