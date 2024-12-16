Cal Poly OL transfer Brady Norton commits to Michigan

Michigan has added one of the best players in the FCS in the transfer portal, with offensive lineman Brady Norton transferring to Michigan.
Norton will be a redshirt sophomore next season and has three years of eligibility remaining.
After playing in limited action in 2023, Norton started 11 games as a redshirt freshman this season for Cal Poly. In 704 snaps, he allowed only three pressures for a 99.7% block rate. He didn't allow a sack all season.
Norton played left tackle last season for Cal Poly.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky