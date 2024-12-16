Published Dec 16, 2024
Cal Poly OL transfer Brady Norton commits to Michigan
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Michigan has added one of the best players in the FCS in the transfer portal, with offensive lineman Brady Norton transferring to Michigan.

Norton will be a redshirt sophomore next season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

After playing in limited action in 2023, Norton started 11 games as a redshirt freshman this season for Cal Poly. In 704 snaps, he allowed only three pressures for a 99.7% block rate. He didn't allow a sack all season.

Norton played left tackle last season for Cal Poly.

