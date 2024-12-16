Cal Poly OL transfer Brady Norton commits to Michigan

Michigan has added one of the best players in the FCS in the transfer portal, with offensive lineman Brady Norton transferring to Michigan.

Norton will be a redshirt sophomore next season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

After playing in limited action in 2023, Norton started 11 games as a redshirt freshman this season for Cal Poly. In 704 snaps, he allowed only three pressures for a 99.7% block rate. He didn't allow a sack all season.

Norton played left tackle last season for Cal Poly.