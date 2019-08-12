News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 11:28:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio 2021 LB Devon Williams eyeing Midwest powers

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

DUBLIN, Ohio - It has been a strong start to the recruiting process for Dublin (Ohio) Coffman 2021 linebacker Devon Williams, who holds ten early scholarships from Power Five programs. Several of t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}