Ohio RB Kaleb Johnson Talks Michigan, Upcoming Visit

Kaleb Johnson was supposed to make a decision on June 18.

However, the three-star 2022 running back from Hamilton (Ohio) High has decided to push things back as continues to add more interest from top programs around the country.

“Recruiting is going well,” Johnson said. “I just got an offer from Minnesota. Michigan and Clemson have talked to me. I have officials to Iowa State, Cal, Pitt and Iowa. I’m going to do some unofficial visits to Michigan and Michigan State.”