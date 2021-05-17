 Ohio RB Kaleb Johnson Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Upcoming Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio RB Kaleb Johnson Talks Michigan, Upcoming Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Kaleb Johnson was supposed to make a decision on June 18.

However, the three-star 2022 running back from Hamilton (Ohio) High has decided to push things back as continues to add more interest from top programs around the country.

“Recruiting is going well,” Johnson said. “I just got an offer from Minnesota. Michigan and Clemson have talked to me. I have officials to Iowa State, Cal, Pitt and Iowa. I’m going to do some unofficial visits to Michigan and Michigan State.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

While Michigan has yet to offer, the Wolverines are set to host him on June 1. U-M is continuing to closely evaluate Johnson and would like to see him in person as well as have him view the program before extending the scholarship.

If Michigan does indeed pull the trigger, the offer would be especially meaningful for Johnson.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}