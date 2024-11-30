Ohio State police 'will continue to investigate' postgame melee

Just moments after Michigan defeated Ohio State by a score of 13-10 on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, a postgame melee broke out as the Wolverines celebrated their fourth straight victory over the Buckeyes.

A host of Michigan players gathered in the center of Ohio State's 'Block O' to plant the 'Block M' Michigan flag that Mike Sainristil famously planted after the 45-23 victory in 2022.

Seconds after Michigan players planted the flag, Ohio State players revolted. According to video evidence, Ohio State police intervened, and when players failed to cooperate, police officers started firing pepper spray.

Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart showed up to his postgame press conference still recovering from the effects of the spray.

The Ohio State police department released a statement following the game.

"Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation," the police department said on X. "During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate."