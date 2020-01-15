News More News
Ohio WR Kaden Saunders Talks Michigan, Fall Visit

EJ Holland
Kaden Saunders has a chance to be one of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class.

The Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver already holds eight offers and is garnering attention from schools across the country.

“Penn State is recruiting me really hard,” Saunders said. “I really like them a lot. I have a great relationship the staff, and I talk to them regularly. Notre Dame, Ohio State, West Virginia, Purdue and Michigan are some others.”

Ohio wide receiver Kaden Saunders visited Michigan in the fall.
Michigan offered Saunders back in April and hosted him for an unofficial visit for the second home game of the season against Army.

That was Saunders’ first look at the program, and he had a blast on campus.

