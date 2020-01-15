Kaden Saunders has a chance to be one of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class.

The Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver already holds eight offers and is garnering attention from schools across the country.

“Penn State is recruiting me really hard,” Saunders said. “I really like them a lot. I have a great relationship the staff, and I talk to them regularly. Notre Dame, Ohio State, West Virginia, Purdue and Michigan are some others.”