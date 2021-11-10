Ojiegbe sees fit at Michigan, draws comparisons to Paye
Michigan is no stranger to signing prototypical defensive ends out of high school and turning them into pros.The University has 10 of its alumni in the NFL right now including 2020 first-round pick...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news