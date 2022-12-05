Michigan looked to the transfer portal to fill the void left at center with the graduation of Andrew Vastardis and managed to land a now two-time Remington Finalist, in Olu Oluwatimi.

Oluwatimi transferred in from Virginia after the 2021 season and found himself starting from day one on what could be a back-to-back Joe Moore Award winning offensive line.

Expectations set upon Oluwatimi were sky high and by all measures, he clinched and surpassed them with flying colors. He is the favorite to bring home the Remington Award, given to the nations top center.

Today it was announced Oluwatimi has accepted an invite to the Reece's Senior Bowl.