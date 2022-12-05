Olu Oluwatimi accepts invite to Reese's Senior Bowl
Michigan looked to the transfer portal to fill the void left at center with the graduation of Andrew Vastardis and managed to land a now two-time Remington Finalist, in Olu Oluwatimi.
Oluwatimi transferred in from Virginia after the 2021 season and found himself starting from day one on what could be a back-to-back Joe Moore Award winning offensive line.
Expectations set upon Oluwatimi were sky high and by all measures, he clinched and surpassed them with flying colors. He is the favorite to bring home the Remington Award, given to the nations top center.
Today it was announced Oluwatimi has accepted an invite to the Reece's Senior Bowl.
Oluwatimi racked up honor after honor this year, finding himself voted onto the All Big Ten first team by both coaches and media. He beat out fellow Remington Finalist and Minnesota center, John Michael-Schmitz, for the honor of first team.
He joins two fellow Wolverines in OT Ryan Hayes and WR Ronnie Bell in accepting invitations to the Senior Bowl.
With Oluwatimi accepting his Senior Bowl invitation, it appears he does not plan to take advantage of the additional season granted by the NCAA to athletes who competed in the Covid shortened season and will enter the NFL Draft following the College Football Playoff. The 6-foot-3 and 305 pound center projects to be a Day 2-3 draft pick.
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on February 4 at 2:30pm in its usual location in Mobile, Alabama.
