The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2023 NFL Draft wanting players that fit a specific mold. With the draft now over, the Seahawks believe that it has done just that by adding specific traits to its franchise with its 10 selections.

The one resounding trait that sticks out the most?

"I would say tough," Seahawks' general manager John Schneider said. "On our tags, we have different insignia on there to represent different things, and I would say just about every one of these guys has a hammer on there, which means a scout has to say, 'This guy's a legitimate tough guy.' So when you look at their tags, all these guys have a hammer on it."

When it comes to toughness, none might not be more physically or mentally tough as former Michigan offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi, whom the Seahawks with the No. 154 overall selection in the draft.

His one-year stay in Ann Arbor, and the impact Oluwatimi made on the program during that time, was something that stuck out to Schneider the most.

"He comes in there, he's named captain the first year," Schneider said. "Again, another grown man, incredibly smart, knows the game, natural-born leader, awesome week at the Senior Bowl. You can't move him. He's just super stout, really good person, and top-level competitor."