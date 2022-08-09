Olu Oluwatimi continues to impress as he showcases his veteran presence

Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi was brought in by Michigan to be the big presence at the center position on the offensive line. A veteran stalwart, his experience plugs in nicely to replace the departed Andrew Vastardis. Another grizzled veteran the team relied upon for leadership.

By all accounts, Oluwatimi has done everything the coaching staff has asked of him and then some since his arrival in spring.

"First, his experience, he's started 36 games in college football and that's invaluable experience," Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore told the media recently. "He's strong, he's smart and when he came here it was like he has been here for four years already. He's an outstanding young man on and off the field, he's also an outstanding player.

"He just has a great all-around game with what he can do and, obviously, you see those accolades that he had last year speak to that. Day by day he tries to get better, that's it. He's really stepping up as a player, trying to be a leader with the experiences that he's had in his college football career as well."

Oluwatimi's addition to the best offensive line unit in the country last year only strengthens a group that has plenty of returning starters to it.

While he certainly has plug-and-play potential at center, Moore is focused on catering the offense to the strengths of what the team has currently. There will be no resting on its laurels for the Wolverines this season, which saw the most successful season the program has had in decades.

It's a new year, a new group and the Wolverines are fortunate enough to have someone like Oluwatimi leading the way.

"You implement the offense, you see what you got, and keep rolling from there," Moore said. "Day four (of fall camp), what we're doing, it's not just him, it's everybody. The whole o-line, it's the receivers, it's the running backs, we know what those players are and we'll continue to shape and mold everything to their strengths as we go."