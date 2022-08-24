The obvious question surrounding the Michigan program heading into next week's season-opener is where the pass rush is going to come from. The Wolverines have options but many players have limited on-field experience and replacing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo is no easy task.

For transfer Olu Oluwatimi, he has seen the defensive line work firsthand and has plenty to comment on regarding the unit.

He likes what he sees as fall camp draws to a close.

"It’s a challenge," Oluatimi told reporters on Tuesday. "Mazi is a big, strong individual. He's quick, also very athletic. But it's not just him, you know, we got (Kris) Jenkins, he's a dog. Cam Goode, as a grad transfer. Mason Graham as a young dude. Georgia Rooks. I mean, the list goes on. Every day is a battle in there. I gotta bring it, or I will get my butt kicked."

While Oluwatimi didn't enjoy success during his time in Virginia, it doesn't necessarily mean he played with, and against, poor-quality players in ACC.

When asked about the talent differential between Virginia and U-M, he acknowledged a handful of players that would be at the top of his list of players that he has faced throughout his career.

And he certainly gives his previous contests their due.

"I went against great players in the ACC," Oluwatimi said. "I had some great D lineman at the University of Virginia when I went there. Mazi is definitely at the top of the list. Jenkins is definitely at the top of the list. Those guys, they present a great problem. There’s great D linemen across the country. So to say that I haven't faced any great D lineman until I got here would be a lie."

---