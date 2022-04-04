Olu Oluwatimi impressing as he adapts to life in Ann Arbor

Michigan fifth-year offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi was able to get his first taste of football at Michigan Stadium during the program's spring game on Friday.

Oluwatimi, who joined the program before spring, transferred from Virginia where he made a name for himself anchoring the Cavaliers' offensive line.

Meeting with the media for the first time since his transfer on Saturday, Oluwatimi was asked why he decided to pick the Wolverines.

The answer he gave speaks for itself.

"Michigan as a university, I mean, it stands alone right there," Oluwatimi said. "And it stood above the rest of the options that I had when I entered the transfer portal. And obviously the brand of football. The O-Line is coming off of the Joe Moore Award, the team’s coming off making the College Football Playoff. I just love the momentum of the program, and I felt I could add to it. So it was a no-brainer."

While his impact and experience have been felt almost immediately on the practice field, the reception he's received from his teammates has also made Oluwatimi's transition to life in Ann Arbor much easier, too.

The players are also appreciative of his skillsets and making the offensive line better.

"He just brings a lot of experience," Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes said. "He learned his stuff in the season before spring ball started, so he already knows all the calls. He fits right in. He's gonna elevate this O-Line. I think we can be even better than last year.

"One of the first days we put on pads and one-on-one pass rush, we saw him block up some of our better D-linemen. Like, ‘This guy’s gonna be pretty good for us.’ So I think we knew early, and I think he’s gonna bring a lot of experience, a lot of maturity to our group."

Added running back Blake Corum:

"To piggyback on that, one of the linebackers told me Olu got ahold of him one practice, and the grip he had on him, he couldn't get out of it. So that’s a strong guy."

