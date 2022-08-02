Olu Oluwatimi named to Rotary Lombardi Award watch list

Another watch list was released, with another Michigan player earning preseason honors. This time, U-M center Olu Oluwatimi has been named to the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list on Monday.

The award is given to the best collegiate linemen, offensive or defensive, that "best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi."

Oluwatimi is one of 11 players from the Big Ten that appears on the watch list.

From the release:

Houston, TX (August 1, 2022) - The Rotary Lombardi Award®, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston, is pleased to announce the 77 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award. The Rotary Lombardi Award® goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi. This year’s watch list is filled with talent from a multitude of schools and conferences, which should make for an exciting voting process.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award®, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

• Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

• Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

• Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

• Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The voting process will follow this schedule.

• November 1 – 8, 2022: Vote to determine Semi-finalists • November 10, 2022: Semi-finalists announcement • November 11 – 21, 2022: Vote to determine Four Finalists

• November 23, 2022: Four Finalists announcement

• November 23 – December 5, 2022: Final vote to determine winner

• December 7, 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award® Winner announced A mid-season watch list will be released on Oct 15 to reflect any updates to the current list.

For more on the watch list, click here.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram