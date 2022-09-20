The cupcake eating is over for Michigan football and the attention now quickly turns to Big Ten play with the Wolverines welcoming Maryland to Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

The offensive line as a whole understands that the competition will only get more fierce from here and the group is ready for the challenge.

Olu Oluwatimi, who met with the media on Tuesday, gave the overall assessment of the play of the offensive line and recognizes the need to take what the group has done and do even more with conference play arriving.

"I think we're doing a good job," Oluwatimi said. "We're protecting the quarterback pretty well, we're running the rock pretty well. We want to turn it up another notch and make sure our quarterbacks are staying healthy and are staying upright. I think we did a pretty good job the first three weeks."

What does turning it up another notch look like for the group? A sense of urgency and understanding that one mistake or one bad day could spoil all of the goals the program has in front of them.

"Just urgency," Oluwatimi said. "Knowing that we're going to be facing better edge rushers, better interior guys. Faster linebacker. We've gotta be technique sound and don't take any plays off."



For Oluwatimi, he gets to experience his first taste of life in the Big Ten. While he has played good competition in the past, he understands that talent only multiplies each week in the conference.

That's life in the big leagues.

"I'm excited because I love to compete," Oluwatimi said. "In the Big Ten, there's a lot of physical, well-coached, big teams. I'm excited about all of the matchups on a weekly basis. Coach Moore, he harps on the urgency of the big Ten and how we have to go out and perform each week. From that standpoint, it's getting me excited. I'm ready to go."

