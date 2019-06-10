Omaha Bound: Michigan Baseball Upsets UCLA For World Series Berth
Michigan baseball's improbable and incredible postseason run isn't over yet. The Wolverines stunned host UCLA Sunday, 4-2, in a deciding game three of their Super Regional in Los Angele and will now head to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 1984.
Ako Thomas drove in two runs with a single to give Michigan a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, one the Wolverines wouldn't relinquish thanks to pitcher Tommy Henry. Henry had been battling the flu all week and missed the opener because of it, but he pitched seven innings and got the win.
"You could see the last couple of weeks after we started to play loose, you could see what our potential could be," Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. "Every team wants to catch lightning in a bottle, play their best baseball at the end of the year and we have done it."
Christian Bullock tripled in the ninth and scored on a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run. The Bruins put runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but reliever Benjamin Keizer got a ground ball to short to end it.
Michigan will take on Texas Tech in their first College World Series game, date and time to be determined.
"It's definitely special for the conference. It's hard to do for anybody," Bakich said. "Seeing the process of how these guys have come together, it has been a long time coming. We felt like this could be a championship-caliber club. We have great leaders within the group."
