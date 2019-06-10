Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan baseball's improbable and incredible postseason run isn't over yet. The Wolverines stunned host UCLA Sunday, 4-2, in a deciding game three of their Super Regional in Los Angele and will now head to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 1984. Ako Thomas drove in two runs with a single to give Michigan a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, one the Wolverines wouldn't relinquish thanks to pitcher Tommy Henry. Henry had been battling the flu all week and missed the opener because of it, but he pitched seven innings and got the win.

Michigan baseball will advance to the World Series for the first time since 1984. (Mgoblue.com)

OMAHA, HERE WE COME!



Michigan takes down No. 1 UCLA by a 4-2 score & advances to the College World Series for the 8th time in program history. #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/ySANpuTV62 — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2019