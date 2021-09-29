On-Campus Recruiting Director Christina DeRuyter Proving To Be Great Hire

There was plenty of change at Michigan this offseason. Not only did head coach Jim Harbaugh shuffle around his coaching staff, he also completely overhauled his recruiting department. What was once an archaic structure has now turned into a well-oiled machine that rivals other blue blood programs thanks to several key hires. New Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan has racked up plenty of headlines for the job he’s doing helping the Wolverines land top prospects out West. And rightfully so. However, from a behind-the-scenes perspective, new Director of On-Campus Recruiting, Christina DeRuyter, is the engine powering the entire operation. DeRuyter, who was hired away from Vanderbilt this offseason, is responsible for organizing Michigan’s recruiting efforts, providing hospitality to prospects and parents during visits, planning travel, tours, meetings and much more.

Simply put, DeRuyter wears many hats and is already making a big impact with recruits and their families. Just ask Deon Johnson, an ex-Wolverine and father of five-star Michigan commit Will Johnson. “Christina has done a great job from day one,” Deon said. “She does a really good job of making all the recruits and their families feel comfortable while they’re on campus. I like the way she communicates with you prior to you coming on your visit. William and I have been to Ann Arbor a few times, and each time we leave more impressed with how Christina and her staff made us feel like he made the right decision. “You can tell she takes pride in her job and loves what she does for Michigan football. I think Michigan did a great job with hiring her for such an important role in the recruiting department.” DeRuyter truly shined earlier this month when she helped put together the biggest recruiting weekend of the Harbaugh-era. Several five-star prospects, top 2022 targets, commits and elite underclassmen flocked to Ann Arbor to watch Michigan take on Washington in a marquee matchup at The Big House. The weekend was a resounding success and helped Michigan position itself to close with some big fish this cycle and beyond. Ryan Clary, Director of Player Personnel for FSP, one of the top training and club 7v7 programs in the Pacific Northwest, flew in from Seattle along with a trio of prospects with Michigan offers in hand. DeRuyter made them feel right at home.