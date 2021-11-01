On Michigan's next step: a players-only meeting and a fighter's mentality

Less than 48 hours after walking off the field at Spartan Stadium, Michigan’s players will meet inside Schembechler Hall to turn the page on Saturday’s bitter 37-33 defeat. At the front of that room, though, there will be no coaches.

Michigan’s player-led leadership council decided to call the meeting, one of only three meetings so far this season. “It’s just us making sure we relay the message to the team that we’re still in this,” wide receiver Mike Sainristil said. “There’s no need to worry. We just have to bounce back and take this past weekend for what it is, go over film, and just correct our mistakes and learn where we can get better to improve and dominate the rest of the season.”

For his part, Jim Harbaugh isn’t worried about how his team will handle Saturday’s setback. “I’ve seen the team for a long time now. The way they respond, whether it’s a setback or chatter, so I know how they’re going to respond,” Harbaugh said. “Very confident that the team will respond like they do, which is come back with more resolve, more determined to prepare and get ready for our next ballgame.”

Harbaugh added, “My approach is very similar to a fighter getting knocked down. You get up, referee wipes your gloves, and you come back even more determined, with even more resolve to prepare, to work harder, to find a way to finish and to win.”

While undoubtedly the team’s biggest setback this season, it isn’t the first time they’ve taken punches away from Michigan Stadium. Michigan watched Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers turn a 19-7 third-quarter deficit into a 22-19 lead before ceding said lead to Michigan early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska came back and scored again, however, and Michigan needed two Jake Moody field goals with less than three minutes remaining to secure the victory.



