TheWolverine - On Second Thought: What the Film Showed In Michigan's Huge Win At Wisconsin

Michigan gutted out a 67-59 road win at Wisconsin, a winner of 19 of its last 21 home games, with a huge second half and some outstanding defense down the stretch. Here’s what we picked up after watching the film a few times …

First off, Chaundee Brown scored one point in the game — one — and it just so happened to be his 1,000th career college point. Most of them were scored at Wake Forest in his three years there, of course, but that didn’t matter to head coach Juwan Howard, who realized his contribution in this game (and all season) goes well beyond scoring.

Brown was short on his jumper, just as some of his teammates were, in Sunday’s win over the Badgers, probably not unexpected given the 23-day layoff. He also grabbed only rebound in 18 minutes.

But his defense, his energy … they played huge roles in the win, and he epitomizes what this ‘team’ is about. He’s sacrificed minutes to win, and you can see he doesn’t view it as a sacrifice at all. He’s happier than a pig in slop right now.

Howard has preserved John Beilein’s culture and continued to build upon it. He ‘gets it,’ and he proved it again in the postgame with this awesome scene below:

CONTINUED: What the Film Showed in U-M's Win at Wisconsin ...











