With the college football season inching closer, the takes will only get hotter as kickoff gets closer.

With that being said, is predicting Michigan to be an early-season favorite to win the national championship a hot take?

Regardless of how you feel about the topic, one CFB analyst is giving the Wolverines the early nod.

New CFB on FOX analyst Mark Ingram, in an interview with Yahoo Sports, predicts U-M as the early-season national championship favorite and laid out his reasons why.

"You've got Georgia trying to break in a new quarterback, you got Alabama breaking in a new quarterback," Ingram said. "You got Ohio State. Ryan Day, Marvin Harrison Jr., they're breaking in a new quarterback.

"You've got Michigan returning a quarterback, a double-headed monster at running back. 14 starters on offense and defense. So are they the early season favorite? Go Blue? Jim Harbaugh and those boys up there? I think so. I kind of like returning starters, you know what I mean? Right now, I think Michigan is the early favorite."

You can check out the clip in the embed below: