The Wolverines exploded for six runs in the first three innings and never stopped hitting, blowing out Texas Tech 15-3 to advance to the College World Series final for the first time since 1962. It will be the first appearance by a Big Ten team in the championship series since Ohio State won it all in 1966.

U-M responded to three Texas Tech runs in the top of the second with two more in the bottom half, then two more in the third inning, one in the fourth and finally, a knockout blow of five runs in the sixth.



First baseman Jimmy Kerr was one of Friday's catalysts. He went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs, while outfielder Jesse Franklin went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. The Wolverines notched 10 hits and walked 11 times, and 10 of their runs came with two outs, a season high.

U-M scored two runs in the first inning to grab the lead, the first coming on Kerr's double down the left field line. He scored on third baseman Blake Nelson's single, one of Nelson's two hits.

Four different Wolverines notched multiple RBIs. In addition to Kerr and Franklin, leadoff hitter and DH Jordan Nwogu picked up three and second baseman Ako Thomas added two.

Texas Tech took advantage of four Kauffmann walks to score three times in the second and take a 3-2 lead, but the Wolverines were relentless. They were up 7-3 through five innings and broke it open with five runs in the sixth, a Nwogu double scoring two runs in the frame.

Kauffman went six innings before giving way to Jeff Criswell, who finished the win with three scoreless innings. U-M became the first team since 1990 to make it to the finals using only three pitchers ... Tommy Henry shut out Florida State in Game Two, 2-0, going the distance.

U-M will face either Louisville or Vanderbilt Monday night in the first of a three-game series to determine the National Champion. Louisville needed two wins, Vanderbilt one in a head to head matchup to advance.