Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Midweek OL chatter

INTEL: Midweek OL chatter

M&BR has the latest on Michigan's status of the OL at the midweek point heading into Illinois.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Everything Lou Esposito said during his pre-Illinois press conference

Everything Lou Esposito said during his pre-Illinois press conference

Everything Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito said during his pre-Illinois press conference.

 • Josh Henschke

Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Opponent Lookahead: Where Illinois ranks statistically
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent compares with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.

Here's a look at where Illinois stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

