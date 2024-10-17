Opponent Lookahead: Where Illinois ranks statistically

in other news
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up
M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois.
INTEL: Midweek OL chatter
M&BR has the latest on Michigan's status of the OL at the midweek point heading into Illinois.
Everything Lou Esposito said during his pre-Illinois press conference
Everything Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito said during his pre-Illinois press conference.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent compares with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.
Here's a look at where Illinois stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.