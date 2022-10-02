Opponent Lookahead: Where Indiana ranks in every major statistical category
Michigan is back on the road for Week 6 as it travels to Bloomington to take on a 3-2 Indiana program coming off a loss to Nebraska.
Here's a look at where the Hoosiers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 83rd (28.8)
Rushing yards per game: 116th (105.2)
Passing yards per game: 33rd (278.8)
Offensive yards per game: 83rd (384.0)
Total first downs: T-54th (110)
Turnovers lost: T-94th (9)
Third down conversion percentage: 55th (41.6%)
Red zone offense: T-104th (75%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-110th (6.80)
Sacks allowed per game: T-88th (2.4)
Defense
Scoring defense: 99th (30.4)
Total defense: 107th (420.4)
Rushing defense: 69th (142.6)
Passing defense: 118th (277.8)
Total first downs allowed: T-86th (105)
Turnovers gained: T-29th (9)
Team Sacks: T-25th (2.8)
Team Tackles for loss: T-28th (6.8)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 93rd (41.8%)