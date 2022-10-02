News More News
Opponent Lookahead: Where Indiana ranks in every major statistical category

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan is back on the road for Week 6 as it travels to Bloomington to take on a 3-2 Indiana program coming off a loss to Nebraska.

Here's a look at where the Hoosiers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 83rd (28.8)

Rushing yards per game: 116th (105.2)

Passing yards per game: 33rd (278.8)

Offensive yards per game: 83rd (384.0)

Total first downs: T-54th (110)

Turnovers lost: T-94th (9)

Third down conversion percentage: 55th (41.6%)

Red zone offense: T-104th (75%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-110th (6.80)

Sacks allowed per game: T-88th (2.4)

Defense

Scoring defense: 99th (30.4)

Total defense: 107th (420.4)

Rushing defense: 69th (142.6)

Passing defense: 118th (277.8)

Total first downs allowed: T-86th (105)

Turnovers gained: T-29th (9)

Team Sacks: T-25th (2.8)

Team Tackles for loss: T-28th (6.8)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 93rd (41.8%)

